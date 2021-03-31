Watching for more showers and a chilly second half to the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, windy and cool, an isolated shower is possible. High 52

Tonight: Slight chance of flurries late. Low 27

Thursday: Partly sunny, cold breeze and a few flurries possible. High 37

Good Friday: Frosty morning, sunny day, chilly. High 48 (24)

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High 62 (29)

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 68(42)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Wednesday!

We’re seeing a break from the showers this afternoon, but more showers and even colder temperatures are on the way.

Tonight into tomorrow morning, we’ll watch for the combination of these two to change light rain showers into light snow. Temperatures will fall below freezing after midnight, and while we aren’t expecting measurable snow, some flurries through the morning drive are a possibility. Snowfall accumulations Thursday will stay less than half an inch mostly on just grassy and elevated surfaces off to the east.

Right now we are on track to make it to midnight without any trace of snow. This will be the first time that this has happened since record keeping began!

Between flurries tomorrow, we will be left with a partly sunny sky and cold northwest wind gusting up to around 30 mph. As a result of this, highs will struggle to climb to the mid 30s, which is below our normal lows for this time of year.

Sunshine moves back into the forecast on Good Friday. But with a clear sky, we will see a cold, frosty morning with lows in the 20s followed by highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll see another frosty start on Saturday, followed by sunshine and more seasonal temperatures in the low 60s. Even warmer weather is in the forecast for Easter Sunday and the start of next week.

Have a great day!

-Liz