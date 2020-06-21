Watching for more heat and chance for thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Father’s Day: Showers and storms later, high 88

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, low 69

Monday: Scattered storms, high 86

Tuesday: Rain likely, some storms, high 83

Wednesday: Early a.m. chance for showers, then clearing, high 81

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a warm and muggy start to the day ahead of showers and thunderstorms on the way.

This morning we’ere waking up to lows around 70 degrees. This is 5-10 degrees above normal and will set us up for a bit of a muggy day. We’ll see a few clouds build in through the day as high temperatures climb up near 90 degrees.

When we combine the heat from the day with higher humidity, we’ll see a chance for a few afternoon pop-ups. The better chance for rain moves in later this afternoon thanks to a disturbance rotating into the mid Mississippi Valley. As this moisture moves in, we will see thunderstorms start to bubble up. The biggest threat with these storms will be the potential for strong wind, and isolated areas of heavy rainfall.

Heading into the workweek, another disturbance will lift into the area ahead of a cold front. Even with the threat for rain, temperatures will stay warm and climb into the mid 80s.

The chance for thunderstorms will continue Tuesday into early Wednesday as a cold front slides through the area. Like you can guess from the name, it will not only trigger more thunder and lightning, but will also cool down temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s, then lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions.

The dry weather won’t last long. Rain and thunderstorms make a return to the forecast on Friday and into next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz