QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Afternoon clouds, few scat’d p.m. showers, high 78

Tonight: Showers clearing, becoming partly cloudy, low 62

Wednesday: Morning sunshine, then scat’d p.m. showers, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Sunny, seasonal, high 85

Saturday: Showers & t-storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Tuesday!

Just like yesterday, more clouds will build in this afternoon ahead of a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. While these storms will not be strong or severe, they could contain brief heavy downpours and multiple strikes of lightning. The chance for showers will increase through the evening drive, and start to taper off by around 8 p.m. Because of the clouds and showers, highs will only reach the upper 70s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year, and a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

Overnight, showers will wrap up and clouds will start to break up as well. Temperatures will fall down to the lower 60s, which is right around normal for this time of year. A northerly breeze will stay around 5-10 mph, which should be strong enough to break up fog in most areas, but isolated fog could still develop early as the breeze calms.

Tomorrow will look very similar to today. We’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds through the morning. Then, clouds will start to thicken up in the afternoon ahead of showers and a few thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will also be similar to today and yesterday, and only max out around 80 degrees.

Wednesday night into Thursday, high pressure moves back into the area. This will help to clear out the clouds and get rid of the chance for showers. Temperatures will climb from around 60 degrees up to the lower 80s alongside plenty of sunshine on Thursday, the warm to the mid 80s on Friday.

After a dry, sunny end to the week, another system will move in this weekend and bring back the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz