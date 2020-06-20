Watching for heat & the chance for storms on the first weekend of summer

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, stray afternoon pop-up, high 89

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 68

Father’s Day: Showers and storms later, high 88

Monday: Scattered storms, high 86

Tuesday: Rain likely, some storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re starting out the weekend warm and dry, but are keeping an eye on the next chance for rain and thunderstorms.

We’re starting off the weekend with high pressure helping to clear clouds and give us little to no wind. This is leading to patchy fog early this morning that will start to break up after sunrise. Thanks to sunshine, temperatures are going to quickly climb to the upper 80s, which is about 5 degrees above normal.

Today, we’ll see the heat from the afternoon stir up more instability, then combine with a moisture rich atmosphere to give us the chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

After temperatures start to cool down, we’ll lose the chance for showers and clouds will start to clear. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall to the upper 60s.

Father’s Day won’t be a total washout, but the chance for rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread through the afternoon. Even with the chance for rain, it’s going to be a hot, steamy day with highs back in the upper 80s.

The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue through the beginning of the week ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures will reach the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday, then cool down to the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz