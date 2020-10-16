Watching for frost heading into the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Frost Advisory west and a Freeze Warning east tonight.

Today: Sunny, cooler. High 55

Tonight: Mainly clear, light wind, areas of frost late. Low 34

Saturday: Frosty morning, then sunny. High 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. 42/64

Monday: Chance for rain showers. 44/61

Tuesday: Early showers, mostly cloudy. 43/65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Fri-YAY!

We’ve replaced the rain with sunshine and much cooler tmerpatures.

Even with a sunny sky, it’s going to be a slow climb on the thermometer back up to the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

As high pressure builds in to the south tonight, it’ll help keep around a mostly clear sky and light breeze. Without clouds to act like a blanket and keep in some of our daytime heating, lows will quickly fall back down to the 30s.

Because of this, we’ll see widespread areas of frost late tonight into Saturday morning. If you have any sensitive plants like flowers, make sure that you are protecting them by brining them inside or covering them with a breathable fabric like a cotton sheet.

As high pressure slides east on Saturday, we’ll continue to see a sunny sky, and a breeze pick up out of the south. Temperatures will be much more seasonal and climb to the lower 60s.

Sunday, clouds will build back in ahead of a cold front. Even with more clouds, highs will climb up to the mid 60s, which is around normal for this time of the year, thanks to a southerly breeze.

As the front moves in Sunday evening, it will bring in the chance for rain. Rain showers will continue Monday and wrap up early Tuesday morning.

Have a great day!

-Liz