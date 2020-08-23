Watching for afternoon storms and warmer temps

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, scat’d p.m. storms, high 86

Tonight: Showers ending, low 67

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 88

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 91

Thursday: P.M. showers & storms, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More showers and storms are in the forecast ahead of sunshine and hot temperatures.

Early this morning, we have some dense areas of fog thanks to little to no wind over wet ground. Visibility in some spots is being reported at 1 mile ahead or less. Remember that if you’re driving in fog to use the low beam lights, plan for extra travel time & a extra space between your car and the car in front of you.

After the fog clears, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky as temperatures climb back into the mid 80s. Then thanks to a weak upper level system, we will start to see a chance for showers and storms through the afternoon.

Tonight, as we lose the heat from the day we will also lose the fuel to keep storms going. It will be a mild night with a few clouds and lows falling to the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will look similar to today with a chance for thunderstorms returning for the afternoon and evening. One change though will be warmer temperatures. Highs to start off the week will be back in the upper 80s.

High pressure then takes over for the middle of the week. This means sunshine and hot temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will top off around 90 degrees.

By the end of the week, we will be watching remnants of a tropical storm working its way up out of the Gulf and toward the Ohio Valley. This will result in warm, humid conditions on Thursday and Friday paired with another round of rain and storms.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz