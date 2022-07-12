QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few morning morning showers, then clouds clearing, high 87

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 63

Wednesday: Sunny start, then p.m. pop-ups, high 85

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 82

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

We saw a few showers this morning ahead of a sunny afternoon and a few pop-ups that will be back tomorrow.

Today we’ve been watching a cold front slide through the area. So far this morning we’ve been ahead of that front, which means a southwesterly breeze has allowed more warm and moist air to filter in. There were a few showers around 7-9 a.m. today, mostly southeast of I-71.

This afternoon, we’ll gradually see the wind shift out of the northwest, which means cooler and drier air is on the way. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as highs climb back into the upper 80s.

We’ll stay under a mostly clear with sky with a light northwesterly breeze tonight. These conditions will help to drop temperatures to the low to mid 60s.

After a mild start to the day, clouds we’ll see sunshine Wednesday morning as highs slowly climb into the mid 80s. We will also see a chance for a few pop-ups in the afternoon.

High pressure moves in to the north for the rest of the week. This will clear out the clouds and keep around a light northerly breeze. Temperatures will stay mild on Thursday and Friday, starting off in the low 60s, followed by a sunny afternoon with high in the mid 80s.

Sunshine will stick around for the start of the weekend, but another cold front will build in to the northwest on Sunday, which will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz