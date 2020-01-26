Watch for slick spots from freezing rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Morning flurries & freezing rain, cloudy, high 36

Tonight: Cloudy and cool, low 29

Monday: Cloudy, cold. High 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High 38

Wednesday: Snow showers early, chilly. High 37

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 40



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Early this morning, we are watching for some light snow showers and freezing rain. This could result in some slick spots on the road, especially on bridges and overpasses.

By this afternoon, showers will wrap up and we will be left with cool and cloudy conditions. Highs today will only reach the mid 30s, which is right in line with our normal of 37 degrees.

Overnight, the best chance for flurries will remain to our northeast. We’ll stay under a cloudy sky as lows fall to the upper 20s.

The first half of the workweek will look include more clouds and cool temperatures. We’ll see lows near 30 degrees and a high in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

As we wrap up the week, highs will climb back to the low 40s. We’ll return to our familiar pattern of rain showers returning on Friday, then a mix of rain and snow on Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz