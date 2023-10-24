QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warmer sunshine, high 75

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 55

Wednesday: Partly sunny, iso. shower north, high 73

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, high 75

Friday: Isolated showers, cloudy, high 77

Saturday: Sct’d rain, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a nice warmup arriving this afternoon, and it lasts for several days. Expect highs in the middle 70s today, under mainly sunny skies. Wind speeds will remain fairly light throughout the day.

Clouds then increase tonight and overnight into Wednesday. Expect partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon, with an isolated shower chance north of I-70. Our southerly breeze will kick in, keeping temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

Expect breezy conditions starting Wednesday, and continuing through the end of the week. For Thursday, expect highs in the middle 70s under mainly cloudy skies.

Our real forecast changes arrive into the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. For Friday, expect a few isolated showers, with highs in the upper 70s.

Shower chances then increase into the weekend, with scattered rain Saturday, and highs starting to drop, back into the lower 70s. By Sunday, we’ll be looking at showers off-and-on throughout the day, with highs into the upper 60s.

-McKenna