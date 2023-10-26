QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, high 75

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 62

Friday: Isolated showers, breezy, high 78

Saturday: Sct’d rain, high 67

Sunday: Widespread rain, high 65

Monday: Early showers, colder, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got another nice and warm day ahead of us in Central Ohio. Get out and enjoy it, because big changes are on the way by the end of the extended period! We’ll see partly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs in the middle 70s. It will be a bit breezy at times.

Going into Friday, a frontal system begins to near the area. This will gradually increase our shower chances into the weekend. For Friday, we’re looking at fairly isolated rain showers. Far from a washout, but a few of us may see a quick, light shower during Football Friday Nite plans. Highs on Friday will still be in the upper 70s, thanks to a strong southerly breeze.

Our cold front continues to move in into Saturday. This will increase our rain chances slightly, from isolated, to more scattered activity. Saturday still won’t be a washout, but not a bad idea to keep the umbrella handy. Expect highs to drop to the upper 60s.

You will certainly want the umbrella Sunday. We are looking at more widespread rain during the morning, becoming scattered into the afternoon and evening. Sunday is by far our wetter weekend day. Expect highs to drop to the mid 60s by that point.

Then for Monday, we get behind the cold front. Our temperatures will take a steep drop by that point. Expect highs in the upper 40s, with a few lingering showers earlier in the day.

We will be dry, but cold for Halloween, with highs in the middle 40s.

-McKenna