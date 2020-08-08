Warming up this weekend ahead of the next round of rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 86

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 63

Sunday: Partly cloudy, higher humidity, high 90

Monday: Partly sunny & steamy, few p.m. storms, high 91

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storms, high 89

Wednesday: Chance for afternoon showers & storms, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a nice weekend with high pressure in charge ahead of a front which will increase our chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Thanks to the influence of high pressure, it’s a clear and mild start to the day with little wind.

As we stay under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will keep climbing to the mid to upper 80s, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Dew point temperatures will be around 60 degrees, which means that humidity levels should stay comfortable.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will fall down to around 60 degrees, which is about where they started today and about 5 degrees below normal.

Tomorrow as high pressure starts to move east, we’ll have just a little bit more of a south to southeast breeze. In turn, this will help to raise our temperature, humidity and dew point temperature.

Highs on Sunday will climb to around 90 degrees, and will feel a degree or two warmer during the day. With dew point temperatures climbing to the mid 60s, we’ll have a notable rise in humidity, but it is not going to be oppressive.

There is an isolated chance for a showers to the west Sunday evening, but the better chance for that moves in during the week with a front.

On Monday, a front will push into the Great Lakes, and move through Ohio on Tuesday. Ahead of this front, we’ll see more instability fuel the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Another ingredient to help storms fire off Monday will be higher heat and humidity. Highs on Monday will again reach around 90 degrees, but will feel more like the mid 90s when you factor in humidity and dew point temperatures rising to the 70s.

The chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms continues on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be steamy with early morning lows around 70 and highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

As the front stalls out to our southeast, the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue through the end of the week. High temperatures both days will stay on the high side and top off in the upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz