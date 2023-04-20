High pressure will push off to the east, with a southwesterly flow bringing unseasonably warm weather in the 80s, after a chilly start to the week. Clouds will gradually increase as moisture advances north ahead of a cold front.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for central and southern Ohio due to an elevated risk of wildfires this afternoon, with breezy conditions (20-25 mph) and dry fuels (vegetation).

Showers will develop Friday afternoon, cooling readings back into the mid-70s. The front will stall southeast of the region on Saturday, as a wave of low pressure moves north, resulting in a rainy, chilly day.

Unseasonably cool weather will persist through the remainder of the weekend. A few sprinkles are possible on Sunday, when highs will stay in the 40s.

Next week will start off on the cool side, with patchy frost Monday morning and afternoon readings in the 50s. High pressure will build across the region, keeping skies partly to mostly sunny.

A gradual warmup will follow through midweek.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, warm. High 83

Friday: Cloudy, showers p.m. High 76 (60)

Saturday: Rainy, cooler. High 55 (49)

Sunday: Clouds linger, sprinkle, chilly. High 48 (37)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 55 (33)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 61 (35)

Wednesday: Few showers. High 61 (43)

Thursday: Clearing, cool. High: 55 (48)