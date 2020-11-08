Warming up near record highs ahead of rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear sky. Low in the 40s

Today: Sunny sky. High 74 (record 74)

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 50

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High 75 (Record: 76)

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, then p.m. rain. High 74 (Record: 72)

Wednesday: Morning showers clearing, then partly sunny. High 64

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More sunshine and near record temperatures are on the way as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek.

With high pressure still in charge, it’s another cool, sunny start to the day. Thanks to continued sunshine and a light southeast breeze, temperatures will quickly jump up to the 70s. Today Columbus is on track to tie the record high temperature of 74 degrees.

More record temperatures are on the way for the start of the week as well. Monday morning will start off around 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal highs this time of year. Thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze picking up to about 5-10 mph, temperatures will climb up near the current record of 76 degrees.

Tuesday looks like another day where we could set a new record high. Temperatures will start off in the mid 50s, and even with increasing clouds reach the mid 70s for a third day in a row. All it’s going to take is 72 degrees to tie the current record, set in 1949.

On Tuesday, we’ll also see a breezy wind and next chance for rain. The rain showers will be from the combination of two systems. The first system that we will be watching is remnant tropical moisture from Eta pushing in from the south. The second system is a cold front that will move through late in the day.

These will keep showers going Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Behind the front, we’ll see cooler, more seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 60s, then we’ll be in the mid to upper 50s, which is around normal for this time of year, on Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz