Warming up into the weekend, Winter brings more warmth to start

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Flurries early, cloudy, seasonal, low 26

Friday: Clouds thin some, still cool, high 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain at night, flurries near midnight, high 43

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 43

Monday: Mixed clouds, isolated showers late, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a cold day today with lows starting above normal near 30, but highs only climbing 1-2 degrees through the day with scattered flurries. Flurries will remain through the evening hours tonight as temps will slowly fall back to the upper 20s by midnight.

Flurries should taper down overnight as the winds will become more westerly, still light though. This will drop temps to the middle 20s, which is normal, and chills into the lower 20s to start Friday. Friday we will see some clearing from the west, with more clouds east, highs will be about 4 off the normal in the middle 30s.

Saturday I expect that we will have more clouds, but a southerly flow, which will set the stage for us to climb into the lower 40s through the day. Saturday night we will see another bit of moisture moving in. This should give us a chance of rain showers after sunset and before midnight, with some wet snow mixed on the backside.

Sunday we will see temps recover from the lower to middle 30s in the morning, and climbing to the lower 40s in the afternoon. Monday should see mixed clouds to start the day, but a weak piece of energy looks to be approaching late which would bring some showers for the start of Winter.

Tuesday expect clearing skies, temps above normal in the middle 40s. We will see clouds increasing, southerly flow on Wednesday and highs in the lower 50s. Rain will move in overnight and into Christmas Eve Thursday. Initially it will be rain on Thursday morning, but colder air will spill in by midday.

Thursday afternoon and evening we will see the changeover to snow. Typically the Columbus area has about a 25% chance of a White Christmas (1″ or more of snow on the ground), it appears at this time if this system holds, we will have a better than normal chance. Christmas Day looks like it is going to be cold behind the front with highs well below normal for this time of the year.

-Dave