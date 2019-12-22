Warming up for the holidays

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High 46

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 29

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High 48





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

With high pressure in charge the next few days we will have dry and mild conditions.

If your travel plans include going to the deep south, states like Georga, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama will be getting heavy areas of rain.

However, here in Ohio we will not be affected by this system, except for maybe a few clouds. This is because with high pressure over us, we’re clearing out the clouds and keeping any weather threats well to the south.

It is still a cold and frosty start to the day with lows in the 20s. Since high pressure creates calm wind and sinking area, a few patchy areas of fog could linger in the area as well.

Sunshine returns this afternoon. This will help temperatures jump to the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Thanks to a mostly clear sky, we’ll start this pattern over again tomorrow. A clear sky will help to drop temperatures to the upper 20s first thing Monday morning, then sunshine will help warm us up to around 50 degrees.

Even as clouds build in on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we’ll see very mild conditions. Highs both days will be in the lower 50s, which is nearly 15 degrees above average. This will work against anyone dreaming of a white Christmas, but make for great travel weather.

The cloudy and mild conditions continue on Thursday and Friday, then our next chance for rain moves in Friday night and Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz