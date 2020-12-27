Warming up for the end of the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear and cold. Low 15-20

Today: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds & warmer. High 43

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. Low 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 37

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then rain late. High 46

New Year’s Eve: Rainy day. High 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

A chilly start to the day will be followed by a nice boost in temperature this afternoon and then more cold conditions to start the week.

With high pressure in charge across the area, we’re waking up to a mostly clear sky. Without cloud cover to act like a blanket and keep in some of the heat from yesterday, lows have fallen back down into the teens. Winds are staying light, but even a little bit of a breeze today will make things feel colder.

This afternoon, a southerly wind picking up to 10-15 mph will help to funnel in warmer air and bring temperatures up to the mid 40s. This is not only a boost of 10-15 degrees from yesterday, but 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will build in through the day ahead of a cold front. This front will bring with it the chance for overnight showers. With lows falling into the mid 30sm, most of the showers will come down as a light, chilly rain.

Showers will wrap up before daybreak on Monday, and leave behind a cloudy sky. With clouds hanging around, temperatures will stay steady and in the mid 30s.

High pressure returns to the area on Tuesday. This will help to clear the clouds and bring back a midweek warming trend. After a cold start in around 20 degrees Tuesday morning, highs will climb back up toward freezing, which is about 5 degrees below normal.

As an area of low pressure builds into the Great Lakes Wednesday, we’ll see clouds and a southerly wind during the day help to boost temperatures into the mid 40s ahead of a cold front.

Wednesday night into Thursday, the front will move through bringing in the next chance for showers. Showers will start out as Rain on New Year’s Eve, then transition over to snow as we bring in the new year.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz