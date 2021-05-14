Warming up, few late weekend showers

High pressure across the Ohio Valley will provide another day of sunshine, with a few clouds. The temperature will edge closer to 70 this afternoon.

The high will shift east this weekend, with some high clouds arriving Saturday afternoon. The wind will become southerly, raising the temperature into the seasonable low 70s.

Clouds will increase Saturday night with a feed of moisture from the western Gulf of Mexico. A warm front develops south of the Ohio River and a disturbance moves over it, triggering a few showers.

Another wave of low pressure will bring showers Monday, which will bring some additional showers and isolated storms, but coverage will be spotty again.

Some clearing and warmer weather will follow Tuesday. A broad southerly flow will bring back some moisture later in the week, with scattered showers and storms and temperatures in the upper 70s. .

Forecast