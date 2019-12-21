Warming up ahead of Christmas

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon. High 44

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 26

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 46

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 51

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 50





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

With high pressure in charge, we’ll bring back sunshine and a warming trend the next couple of day.

After a cloudy and chilly start to the day, clouds will break up through the afternoon and we’ll reach a high in the mid 40s. This is only 3 degrees warmer than yesterday, and 5 degrees above norma.

A partly cloudy sky tonight will help temperatures quickly drop tonight. By tomorrow morning, we’ll be back in the mid 20s, which is normal for this time of year.

The one travel hazard that we’ll have tonight and tomorrow is fog. Patch areas of fog will build back in late tonight and continue through Sunday morning thanks to light wind and sinking air from high pressure.

After the fog clears, we’ll see sunshine another slight boost in temperature. Highs will work their way back up to the mid 40s.

The warming trend continues on Monday. A sunny sky will quickly bring temperatures up from near 30 in the morning to 50 degrees.

Christmas eve is looking very mild as well. We’ll see a few more clouds build in as highs again top off in the lower 50s.

Dry conditions and warmer temperatures mean that we will zero out any chance for a white Christmas. However, weather will be cooperating for anyone traveling.

Christmas Day, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s, and then we’ll climb up toward 50 degrees again.

As clouds build in by the end of the week, temperatures will be a little cooler and only reach the mid 40s.

We’ll stay dry through Friday, and it looks like the next chance for rain won’t arrive until next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz