QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, low 29

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 53

Wednesday: Morning showers, mostly cloudy, high 58

Thursday: Rain showers expected, few rumbles possible, high 60

Friday: Partly cloudy early, showers later, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a beautiful start to the work week with plenty of sunshine and temps nearly 10 degrees above normal. Expect a few clouds overnight tonight, with temps falling back to near normal in the upper 20s. We will see a few clouds early, and mostly sunny skies expected during the day with highs a bit warmer in the lower to middle 50s.

We will see clouds return tomorrow night with temps much warmer in the lower 40s. We will see scattered showers early on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 50s. We will warm into the lower 60s on Thursday with rain likely, and a few rumbles possible. The cold front will work through from the northwest late Thursday.

Unlike last week, where the system came from the southwest, this one on Thursday will be more from the west/northwest and will drop in some slightly cooler air for Friday, however, that boundary will stall near our area, and kick warmer air back north late on Friday. This will keep temps still above normal after the passage of a December cold front.

Fridays highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with rain showers late as warmer air moves north. We will see temps staying slightly above normal on Saturday with morning showers and some sunshine late with temps again in the middle 40s.

We will see that boundary getting a kick off to the east-southeast, and skies should clear a bit with slightly cooler than normal temps on Sunday in the upper 30s. With temps falling back into the upper 20s to start next work week, the light moisture that arrives in the morning will start as snow showers mixed with cold rain showers, highs will be back in the upper 30s.

-Dave