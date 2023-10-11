QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: More clouds, high 69

Tonight: Rain showers, low 49

Thursday: Early showers, clearing, high 74

Friday: Partly cloudy, night showers, high 75

Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy, high 62

Sunday: Spotty showers, breezy, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off very chilly, but we will be a bit warmer by this afternoon! Expect highs in the upper 60s in Columbus. Clouds will gradually build throughout the day, out ahead of showers that arrive late and overnight into tomorrow morning.

Most of the shower activity will clear pretty early Thursday, with the exception of an isolated shower chance later to the north. Clouds will then break into the afternoon. Expect highs in the middle 70s for Thursday afternoon.

For Friday, expect dry conditions most of the day, with partly cloudy skies. Highs stick in the middle 70s. Our next weather system is an area of low pressure and a cold front that will sweep through late Friday and into Saturday. This will bring more widespread rain to the region, with the bulk of that rain falling Friday overnight into Saturday morning.

Behind the cold front, we will see lingering, spotty shower chances through the weekend as that area of low pressure continues to track east. We’ll see highs in the low 60s for Saturday, with a pretty strong breeze at times.

We will see a few very spotty showers, once again, into Sunday, but far from a washout. It will still be breezy, and highs drop back to the upper 50s.

-McKenna