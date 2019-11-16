Warming trend to start the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy to clearing clouds, high 42

Tonight: Some clouds, low 24

Sunday: Few clouds, high 47

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 47

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, high 46

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday,

Temperatures are still below normal for this time of year, but a warming trend is on the way.

It’s another chilly start to the morning with a few passing clouds and lows in the 20s.

As clouds clear out through the day, high temperatures will be just a degree to two warmer than yesterday and reach the lower 40s. This is about 10 degrees below what’s normal for this time of year, but the start to a warming trend.

A mostly clear sky will allow for a fast drop to the 20s by first thing Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, a mostly sunny sky will help temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40s, still 5 degrees below normal.

Even with a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will be more mild to start the week. We’ll wake up to lows in the 30s and climb up to the mid to upper 40s.

Both Wednesday & Thursday, temperatures will finally be in a seasonal range and climb to a high around 50 degrees.

Our next chance for rain showers move in with a front on Thursday, then continue Thursday night and Friday.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz