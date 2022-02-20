QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear & cold, low 1 6

6 Sunday: Sunny, breezy, much warmer. High 50

Presidents Day: Increasing clouds, very mild. High 58

Tuesday: Rain likely. High 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance for early morning shower. High 39

Thursday: Cloudy, snow and sleet possible. High 35

Friday: Snow showers. High 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a chilly start to the morning, but warmer weather is on the way ahead of our next chance for rain.

With high pressure in charge, clouds are clearing out and we’re waking up to much lighter wind. The clear sky is helping to quickly drop temperatures to the teens and low 20s, but sunshine this afternoon will boost highs to around 50 degrees, which is almost a 20 degree jump from yesterday and around 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, high pressure will start to slide to the southeast. We’ll stay under a clear sky sky with with a light southerly breeze. Lows will be seasonally mild and only fall to the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow, clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s as a southerly breeze picks up to 10-20 mph.

Monday night into Tuesday, the next round of showers will move through. Since lows will be in the 40s and highs Tuesday will climb to around 60 degrees thanks to a strong southerly breeze, rain will be the only thing coming down from the clouds.

Rain showers will wrap up early Wednesday, and we’ll be left with a cooler, cloudy day.

Another system will move in by the end of the week. With temperatures in the low to mid 30s, we’ll watch for a mixture of snow and ice Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. Stay tuned to NBC4 for the latest timing and amounts.

Have a great day!

-Liz