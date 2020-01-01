Warming trend moving in as we start

QUICK WEATHER

Today: Partly sunny. High 41

Partly sunny. High 41 Tonight: Some clouds, low 32

Some clouds, low 32 Thursday: Partly sunny, then rain showers late. High 45

Partly sunny, then rain showers late. High 45 Friday: Rain showers late. High 48

Rain showers late. High 48 Saturday: Rains showers, then mostly cloudy and cooler. High 42

Rains showers, then mostly cloudy and cooler. High 42 Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 40



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy New Year!

We’re starting off the new year with some warming temperatures ahead of our next chance for rain.

Early this morning, we’re seeing lots of clouds, but dry conditions. Temperatures to start the day are near freezing, which while not warm, is still about 10 degrees above normal.

Through the day, could will be clearing. Thanks to the addition to sunshine and a light southwest wind temperatures will climb to the lower 40s, which is 5 degrees above normal.

Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear and cool as lows fall down near freezing.

Tomorrow, we’ll start watching two systems: one moving in from the south, and a cold front pushing through the plains. As showers move up from the Tennessee Valley, we’ll see our dry morning turn into a cloudy then rainy late afternoon.

The rainfall will continue through Friday and even Saturday morning. Temperatures will be above freezing and above average again. We’ll see highs on Thursday rise to the upper 40s, about 10 degrees above normal. Then the warmest day of the week moves in on Friday. We’ll wake up near 40 and climb up to the mid 50s.

Rain showers will wrap up Saturday afternoon. Temperatures to start off the weekend will be pretty steady and climb from the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Clouds will stick around Sunday and Monday with highs staying near 40 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz