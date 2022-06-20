QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, low 58

Today: Partly sunny, high 85

Tonight: Clouds clearing, low 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 94

Wednesday: hot & humid, p.m. storms, high 95

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

After a much cooler weekend, heat and humidity will build back in for the workweek.

Early this morning, we’ll see more clouds build in. Temperatures will be comfortably cool and fall down to a low in the upper 50s.

As high pressure sinks to the south, and a system bringing showers and thunderstorms builds in to the north, we’ll see a southerly shift in wind and more clouds. Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s, which is just a couple degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will start to clear out. Low temperatures will be right in line with normal for this time of year and fall to the low 60s.

Tomorrow, high pressure to the south will aid in clearing clouds and kicking up a southwesterly breeze. This will push in warmer and more humid air and aid in continuing a warming trend. Highs will reach the mid 90s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal but feel closer to 100 when you factor in the humidity.

This hot and humid weather is ahead of a weak cold front that will move through late Wednesday. This will lead to the chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The chance for rain and storms will wrap up Wednesday night and be followed by drier, and slightly cooler air. Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs climbing to the upper 80s.

High pressure moves back in Friday and Saturday. This will lead to sunshine and a warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Liz