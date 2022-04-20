QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, high 59

Tonight: Rain showers, low 50

Thursday: Morning rain showers, high 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d showers, high 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the morning off chilly with temperatures well below freezing, and a Freeze Warning in effect for much of the area. We will quickly warm up though, and by this afternoon, we will kick off a warming trend that carries us into the weekend. Daytime highs today will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 with mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers then move in late tonight and into Thursday morning.

We’ll see showers throughout the morning Thursday, tapering by afternoon. Daytime highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 60s. We will be gusty Thursday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

As we head into Friday, we’ll see a few pop-up showers throughout the day, but the heavier showers will stick, for the most part, to our northern counties. Daytime highs on Friday will be in the 70s.

By Saturday, we’ve got sunshine and WARM air! Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. We’ll then see rain move in late Sunday and into the first of the next work week.

-McKenna