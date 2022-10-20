QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, breezy, high 53

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 37

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 73

Sunday: Warm sunshine, high 74

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the morning off really chilly, with temperatures dropping to, or below freezing. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our entire area through 10 AM. Today will likely be the first day of the autumn season that we officially drop below the freezing mark in Columbus, which is about on track. Over the last 20 years we have hit our first freezing temperature anywhere from October 3rd to November 23rd, with the average first date being October 26th. We will have a wind chill throughout the morning with a slight breeze, but by this afternoon, highs top out in the low to middle 50s. We’ll also hang onto quite a bit of cloud cover throughout the day.

For Friday, expect more sunshine and an increase in temperatures! Highs will be very seasonable, topping out in the mid to upper 60s. The breeze will be fairly light throughout the day. It will be the 10th week in a row of dry weather for Football Friday Nite, with temperatures starting in the low 60s at kickoff and cooling to the low to mid 50s as games wrap up.

We continue the great weather into the weekend, with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, and highs topping out in the low to middle 70s across the board.

Going into the first of the next workweek, temperatures hold in the mid 70s for Monday, but cloud cover begins to increase. We’ll then see our next shot of a few rain showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

-McKenna