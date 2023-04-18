QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing clouds, high 57

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy frost, low 34

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 72

Thursday: Sunshine, breezy, high 81

Friday: Sct’d rain, breezy, high 67

Saturday: More rain, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a drier day on tap, with more sunshine, too! We start the day off on a cool note, but by this afternoon, highs top out in the upper 50s in Columbus. Highs will be closer to the low to mid 50s to the north, and near 60 to the south. We will be a bit breezy at times this afternoon, but any lingering morning cloud cover clears into the afternoon, giving way to lots of sunshine.

For Wednesday, we start off with areas of patchy frost, as temperatures linger close to freezing, with clear skies and light winds. But by Wednesday afternoon, we’re looking at an even warmer day, with highs in the lower 70s and lots of sunshine. Won’t rule out a very light sprinkle Wednesday as a warm front moves into the region, but overall, a dry day on tap.

We continue the warming trend into Thursday, with highs in the lower 80s! Expect lots of sunshine on Thursday, but we will be fairly breezy. Those winds out of the south give us the boost in temperatures, but they also help to increase our lower level moisture ahead of a cold front that moves in on Friday.

That cold front helps to increase our rain chances starting very early Friday morning. Expect scattered rain throughout Friday, and breezy conditions. Highs Friday top out in the upper 60s.

Even more rain on the way as a low pressure system moves through into Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 60s, but I do think we’ll hit that high a little earlier in the day than normal.

Drier conditions by Sunday, but we will end the weekend on a cooler note.

-McKenna