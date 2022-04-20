QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny start, then increasing clouds, high 59

Tonight: Rain showers, low 50

Thursday: Morning rain showers, afternoon clouds, high 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scat’d showers, high 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

After a frosty start to the day, a warming trend will kick in and continue through the weekend.

We’ll continue to see sunshine at the start of the afternoon ahead of increasing clouds this evening. This plus a southerly shift in wind will help to bring temperatures to around 60 degrees, which is about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

As a warm front lifts into the area, a southeasterly breeze will increase, bringing in warmer temperatures and more moisture. Alongside increasing clouds, rain showers will move in from west to east after midnight. Temrepatures will stay on the warm side for this time of year and only fall down to around 50 degrees.

Rain showers will continue through Thursday’s morning drive and start to taper off in the afternoon. Despite a soggy start and plenty of clouds, temperatures will be right around normal for this time of year and hit a high in the mid 60s.

The chance for rain showers will return on Friday as temperatures jump to around 70 degrees. Warmer and sunny weather will be around for the weekend. Highs on both Saturday & Sunday will rise to the lower 80s.

Then, April showers return for the start of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz