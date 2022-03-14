QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low 30

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 58

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, 66

St. Patrick’s Day: Sunshine, warmer, high 69

Friday: Mostly cloudy, p.m. rain, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a seasonally cool start to the day ahead of a big warming trend that will kick in during the workweek.

With high pressure to the southeast, clouds have cleared out and helped temperatures drop to around 30 degrees.

Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a breeze picking up out of the southwest with gusts around 20-25 mph. This combination will help to boost temperatures into the upper 50s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal.

Overnight, clouds will increase alongside a light southerly breeze. Temperatures will stay mild and only fall to the upper 30s.

Tomorrow, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky. Despite the clouds, temperatures will keep climbing into the lower 60s alongside a light southwest wind.

The warming trend will continue alongside sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, temperatures will climb to them id 60s ahead of a near 70 degree high on St. Patrick’s Day. The record for Thursday is 75 degrees, so while we are not on track to beat that, we’ll be in range.

Clouds will build in Friday ahead of afternoon rain that will carry into the start of the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz