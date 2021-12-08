QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Snow ending, then cloudy & cold, high 38

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly, low 23

Thursday: Clouds increase, high 45

Friday: Sact’d rain, warming all day long, high 61

Saturday: Rainy, breezy, falling pm temps, am high 63

Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonally cool, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

Snowfall is wrapping up around the area after leaving a coating to half an inch of fresh powder across Central Ohio.

Now that snow has moved out, we’ll be left behind with a cold and cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to climb to the upper 30s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, but still more than 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, high pressure will build in to the south and help to clear out clouds. Low temperatures will fall down to the mid 20s by Thursday morning, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

After a chilly start to the day, Thursday will feature more clouds, a southerly shift in wind and seasonally cool temperatures in the mid 40s.

Warmer weather is on the way on Friday. Temperatures will climb from a low around 40 to a high in the mid 60s, which is about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Alongside the warmer weather, rain will be moving in. Rain and the chance for thunderstorms will increase Friday night into early Saturday morning.

As a cold front moves through on Saturday, rain showers will start to become more scattered and the breeze will pick up out of the west. This will result in temperatures falling from around 60 degrees in the morning to mid 50s at noon and 40s through the evening.

Have a great day!

-Liz