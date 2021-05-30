Warming trend for the end of the holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy and cool, low 45-50

Today: Mixed clouds, cool, high 66

Tonight: Clouds clearing, low 45

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, more seasonal, high 75

Tuesday: Clouds increase, high 77

Wednesday: Chance showers & storms, high 76

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

It’s going to be another unseasonably cool day, but warmer and drier conditions are on the way.

It’s another chilly start to the day with early morning lows falling down to the mid 40s, and a northerly breeze making it feel closer to 40 degrees.

Clouds will linger today and as a result temperatures will only reach the mid 60s. This is about a 10 degree jump compared to yesterday, but still about 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tonight and into Memorial Day, high pressure will move in. This will help to clear the clouds and aid in a warming trend. Monday morning will start off chilly with lows again falling to the mid 40s. But, thanks to a mostly sunny sky and light breeze, highs will bounce back to the mid 70s.

Clouds will build back in on Tuesday alongside a light southeasterly breeze. As this breeze brings in more warm air and moisture, the next chance for showers will start to bubble up Tuesday night.

A more active weather pattern moves in for the second half of the week, which is just in time for the Memorial golf tournament. Rain showers and thunderstorms will dominate the forecast on both Wednesday and Thursday. Despite this, temperatures will stay pretty seasonal, starting with a low around 60 degrees and high in the mid 70s.

Lingering showers stick around for Friday and into next weekend as temperatures climb up to the 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz