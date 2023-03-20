QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 50

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 28

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, high 57

Wednesday: Few showers, breezy, high 55

Thursday: PM showers, breezy, high 69

Friday: Heavier rain, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We had a chilly final weekend of winter in Ohio, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s both weekend afternoons. But as we head into spring, things start to shape up. A much milder day on tap for this Monday, with highs topping out near 50 in Central Ohio. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, and just a slight breeze at times this afternoon.

Expect clear skies into Tuesday morning, leading to another chilly start to the morning. Then by the afternoon hours, clouds begin to increase, with highs in the upper 50s.

As we head into Wednesday, expect a few spotty showers, especially earlier in the day. This is the start of a bit of an active weather pattern going from Wednesday into the start of the weekend. It will be a bit breezy, and highs top out in the middle 50s.

For Thursday, the breeze really kicks in. It will be a bit gusty at times, which helps send our temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70. We will have a few more shower chances Thursday, especially later in the day.

Heavier rain moves in on Friday as a frontal boundary works through the region. Highs remain in the upper 50s.

Showers chances then taper off early into the weekend.

-McKenna