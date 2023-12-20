QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few clouds, high 45

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 28

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 45

Friday: Mainly cloudy, rain late, high 47

Saturday: Spotty showers, high 48

Sunday: Partly sunny, iso. shower, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We kick off a warming trend today, and through much of the extended. Expect highs in the middle 40s this afternoon, with mainly sunny skies, and only a light wind.

Forecast remains dry tomorrow, but clouds do start to build. We’ll see partly sunny skies, with highs sticking in the middle 40s.

We continue to warm into Friday, with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day, before showers move in Friday night and into Saturday. It does look like all of the daytime hours Friday will remain dry.

Then for Saturday, expect a few lingering, spotty showers. Far from a washout, and nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. It will also all be in the form of rain, so it shouldn’t impact travel plans across the state. Highs Saturday stick in the upper 40s.

By Christmas Eve, we’re looking at partly sunny to mainly cloudy skies, with dry conditions, outside of a very isolated shower chance. Overall, Christmas Eve looks really good, whether you’re traveling, or spending time outdoors. Highs warm into the lower 50s.

Christmas Day also looks good, with highs in the low to middle 50s. If you’re hoping for a white Christmas… we’re not going to see it in Ohio. We will be dry most of the day, before a few showers move in later Christmas Day and into Tuesday.

-McKenna