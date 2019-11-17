QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Few clouds, high 47

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 50

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, high 47

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 52

Thursday: Breezy, rain showers, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Our warming trend continues today, and we’ll see more seasonal temperatures during the workweek.

Thanks to high pressure in charge, it’s a mostly clear and chilly start to the morning. Temperatures are 5-10 degrees colder than yesterday meaning that we’re waking up to lows in the teens and 20s, but feeling even more chilly thanks to a light breeze.

Sunshine through the afternoon will help temperatures climb to the upper 40s. This is almost 5 degrees warmer than yesterday, but still nearly 5 degrees below our normal high of 52.

Overnight and into Monday, an upper level system will move through and help to increase cloud cover. The clouds will help to keep temperatures more seasonal and near freezing by Monday morning.

Even with a cloudy sky, our warming trend will continue on Monday. High temperatures will climb to 50 degrees, which is in range of normal!

Tuesday, we’ll start off in the mid 30s and see a high bounce back to the upper 40s.

Temperatures will be back at or above normal for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll wake up in the mid to upper 30s both days and reach low 50s on Wednesday and Mid 50s Thursday.

Thursday, a front will move through and bring in the next round of rain showers. Rain will continue Thursday night and Friday. As temperatures fall Friday, we could see some of the rain mix with snow.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz