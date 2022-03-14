QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 37

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 69

Friday: PM rain showers, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday, everybody!

We’ve got a much more mild workweek ahead of us, with temperatures soaring well above normal for much of the extended period. We start off Monday with daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region under mostly sunny skies. We are a bit breezy on this Monday, with gusts up to 25 mph out of the south. But it’s that strong southerly flow that really continues to funnel warmer air our way.

By Tuesday, cloud cover starts to build back in, and we will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon. Winds are much more calm Tuesday, and temperatures top out in the low 60s in Columbus.

The warming trend continues as we head into Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the extended period, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for St. Patrick’s Day.

We end the workweek with highs sticking in the mid to upper 60s, but by Friday afternoon, we’re tracking our next chance for rain. Showers pick up Friday, but taper off early Saturday, making for a mostly dry weekend.

-McKenna