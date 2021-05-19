Warming trend continues through the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, warm, few pop-up showers and storms. High 83

Tonight: Isolated evening pop-ups, partly cloudy. Low 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 85

Friday: Sunshine, warm afternoon. High: 88 (63)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High 87 (64)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid, PM pop-ups. High 88 (66)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Warmer weather is on the way, and will make if feel more like summer by the end of the week.

Today we’re wedged between high pressure to the east, giving us some early afternoon sunshine, and a disturbance to the west, which will give us the chance for some pop-ups later today.

Thanks to sunshine and a warm southerly breeze, highs will have no problem jumping into the low to mid 80s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday and 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year. As a disturbance moves into the area, not everyone will see rain, but we will be watching for afternoon showers and thunderstorms bubbling up.

High pressure will take charge for the end of the week. This will help to not only keep us dry, but encourage our warming trend. Highs will climb to the mid, then upper 80s Thursday through the weekend. Record highs for the next few days are in the low 90s. So, while these won’t be record breaking, it will be well beyond the mid 70s that are normal for this time of year.

Our next chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will return at the start of next week.

Have a great day!

-Liz