QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Light sct’d rain, mild, high 57

Tonight: Heavier showers, low 47

Saturday: Rain showers, high 52

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry, high 52

Monday: Mainly cloudy, rain late, high 55

Tuesday: Rain showers, mild, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Our warming trend continues today, with highs soaring up into the upper 50s! Our trade-off is, we will see some scattered shower activity. These showers will continue on and off throughout the day, and totals will be pretty light in nature. However, showers pick up tonight, and we will see heavier rain going into Saturday.

For New Year’s Eve, the cold front moves into Ohio, which will bring us heavier rain throughout the day. Saturday will definitely be a day where you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy, regardless of where you are in Central Ohio. Highs will still be mild, in the lower 50s. Good news is, that shower activity gradually tapers and starts to pull east by about dinner time. From that point on we’ll see drier conditions, which will be helpful for any evening and nighttime New Year’s Eve plans. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s around 6 PM, and cool to the lower 40s by midnight.

For New Year’s Day on Sunday, expect mainly cloudy but dry conditions, and highs sticking in the lower 50s.

We remain dry into the start of Monday, with highs warming to the middle 50s. Showers then move back in Monday night into Tuesday, with some heavier rain expected on Tuesday. Regardless, highs on Tuesday will top out in the lower 60s, which is 25-30 degrees above average for this time of year!

Rain gradually tapers into the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna