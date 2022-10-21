QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 68

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 44

Saturday: Warm sunshine, high 74

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 75

Monday: Few clouds, high 75

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

The warming trend continues into Friday, with a beautiful day ahead of us! We’ll see highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s across the region under mostly sunny skies. We’ll feel just a slight breeze this afternoon, and temperatures will be about 5 degrees above seasonable averages. This evening for Football Friday Nite, temperatures will be in the low 60s at kickoff, and cool to the mid 50s as games wrap up. We will see clear skies overnight.

The fantastic weather continues into the weekend, with dry conditions, sunshine, and highs topping out in the middle 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. As Ohio State faces off against Iowa on Saturday at noon, temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kickoff, and low 70s by the time the game ends.

High pressure continues to dominate our forecast into Monday, with highs topping out in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Cloud cover then begins to increase on Tuesday, still expecting mainly dry conditions