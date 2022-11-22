QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 50

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 28

Wednesday: Milder sunshine, high 52

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 54

Friday: On/off showers, high 48

Saturday: Chance showers, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got an even nicer day ahead of us on this Tuesday, hanging onto the sunshine, with high temperatures topping out near 50. The breeze also dies down today, so it will feel much nicer out.

The warming trend continues through the midweek, with highs Wednesday a few degrees warmer, topping out in the lower 50s with continued sunshine and just a slight breeze. It really will be an ideal day for travel plans out ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

For Thanksgiving Day, we continue to warm, up into the middle 50s for daytime highs. Cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon, but most of the day is looking nice and dry for us. Shower chances then pick up late and overnight into Friday, starting first in our southwestern counties.

That shower activity will continue on and off throughout Friday, mainly looking at the first half of the day and tapering off by the later evening hours. Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 40s.

For the weekend, high temperatures stick in the upper 40s, but we will be tracking a few more chances for shower activity. Models are currently trending showers late Saturday and into Sunday. Timing is something we’ll continue to iron out as it gets closer.

-McKenna