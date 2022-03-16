QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low around 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 68

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, low 47

Thursday: Clouds increase, warmer, high 70

Friday: Showers early, pm rain likely, high 64

Saturday: Rain showers, cooler, high 52

Sunday, clearing, mild, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

It’s another dry, mild start to the day, and our warming trend is in full force.

After a mild start to the morning with clear sky and an early morning low around 40, sunshine will help temperatures climb to the upper 60s, which is more than 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay mild and only fall to the mid 40, which is about 15 degrees warmer than normal.

Despite increasing clouds, our warming trend will stay in full force tomorrow. Highs will top off around 70 degrees, which is about 20 above normal and close to the record of 75.

Clouds will be ahead of rain showers that arrive with the next system Friday afternoon. Rain will linger into Saturday and aid in dropping temperatures to a more seasonal high in the low 50s.

Sunshine and another warming trend returns to the forecast Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz