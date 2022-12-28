QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: More sunshine, breezy, high 40

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 33

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 47

Friday: Sct’d rain, mild, high 51

Saturday: Rain showers, high 52

Sunday: Rain early, cloudy, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the morning off chilly, but the warm up really starts to kick in this afternoon, as temperatures top out near 40! We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, and probably more sun than we’ll see over the course of the extended period. We will be a bit breezy, however, starting late morning and into the afternoon, with gusts as highs as about 25 MPH. This breeze out of the south is what is funneling the warmer air our way.

That warming trend continues into Thursday, with highs topping out in the upper 40s during the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day Thursday, but we are looking to remain mostly dry during the daytime hours.

Shower chances increase overnight into Friday, and we will expect scattered shower activity throughout Friday. Highs Friday will top out in the lower 50s.

Shower chances then continue to increase going overnight into Saturday, which is looking to be our heavier rain day. You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy, but temperature-wise, we will remain in the lower 50s.

Rain starts to clear up Sunday morning, then we’ll be left with cloud cover, and mild temperatures sticking in the lower 50s.

-McKenna