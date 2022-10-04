QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 70

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 43

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer, high 74

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 75

Friday: Cloudy, colder, high 58

Saturday: Clearing, cool, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got another great day on tap, with sunshine and highs topping out near 70, which is right close to normal for this time of year.

For Wednesday, our warming trend continues as high pressure remains in place over the Ohio Valley. We’ll see clear skies and highs will warm up into the middle 70s.

By Thursday, cloud cover does start to increase and the breeze will pick up slightly. This is out ahead of a cold front that will cross through the state into Friday. Highs on Thursday will still be nice and mild, in the mid 70s, but we’ve got a big cool down behind it.

For Friday, we’ll see cloud cover behind that front, and daytime highs top out in the upper 50s, about 10-15 degrees below normal across the area.

Going into the weekend, I expect we’ll see frost advisories both Saturday and Sunday mornings, as lows drop to the middle 30s here in the city, but even cooler up north. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s, and highs Sunday will be in the lower 60s.

-McKenna