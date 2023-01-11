QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d PM rain, high 49

Tonight: Sct’d showers, low 44

Thursday: Heavier showers, breezy, high 54

Friday: Wet snow showers, high 34

Saturday: Clearing, cold, high 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off on a dry note, but by this afternoon, scattered shower activity starts to develop. We’re looking at fairly light totals when all is said and done today, but you may want to keep the umbrella handy through the end of the workweek. Temperature-wise, we will be milder, with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average, topping out in the upper 40s to near 50.

For Thursday, heavier showers move in. We will be talking heavy downpours throughout the day, and a few strong thunderstorms, especially south of I-70. While the rain does look to persist throughout the day, highs will still be mild, topping out in the middle 50s. We will be breezy, however, with gusty conditions going overnight and into Friday.

As that low pressure system pulls east, it drags a cold front across our area, which drops our temperatures into Friday. We’ll hit the official high temperature at midnight, then temps will fall throughout the day, eventually plateauing in the middle 30s, with a strong breeze. We’ll also be looking at some wet snow showers, mainly during the first half of Friday, then clearing up into the evening.

Clouds start to clear up on Saturday, giving us some sunshine! It will still be chilly, however, with highs back closer to normal in the middle 30s. Sunday will start off cooler in the lower to middle 20s, but with sunshine we should climb into the lower 40s.

-McKenna