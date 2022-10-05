QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear skies, chilly start, low around 40

Today: Mainly sunny, warmer, high 74

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 49

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler, high 57

Saturday: Clearing, chilly, high 57

Sunday: Morning frost, then sunny and cool, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

A warming trend will kick in today & tomorrow ahead of a much cooler end to the week and start to the weekend.

It’s another chilly start to the day. Thanks to the clear sky temperatures quickly feel down to around 40 degrees in Columbus and the mid to upper 30s outside the city, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

After a cool start to the day, sunshine will help to boost temperatures to the mid 70s.

A cold front will start to move into the area on Thursday. This will lead to increasing clouds and a southerly breeze. Thanks to the shift in wind and warmer start to the day, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the mid 70s.

Once the cold front moves through late Thursday, it will lead to a much cooler end to the week and start of the weekend. Friday and Saturday, highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, which is well below the near 70 degree average for this time of year. Saturday and Sunday morning will both start with lows in the mid 30s, which could lead to the first widespread chance for frost this season.

Have a great day!

-Liz