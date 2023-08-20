Our taste of fall like weather has come to an end. Summer is trying to make a final push going into the last full week of August. The main takeaway is that we will see temperatures above normal for this time of year this Sunday and beyond.

Plenty of sunshine will accompany central Ohio for our Sunday. Conditions will be hot and sticky as temperatures in the city will reach the 90 degree mark. This is about five degrees above normal for this time of year. A few clouds will try and build up going into the night as lows will fall to the upper 60s.

The upper level ridge of high pressure that has created a heat dome across much of the country will start to push its way further north. This will keep our rain chances to a minimum over the next several days. While a few surface layer boundaries will push through, not much will come of them outside of a little increased cloud cover.

It’s when this ridge pushed back to the south a little bit on Wednesday that central Ohio may way up to some showers and even a rumble of thunder. Then the ridge promptly returns and even stronger.

Thursday will be the winner for hottest day of the week as parts of central Ohio will see high in the mid 90s with heat indices (feels like temperatures) in the low 100s. The heat will come crashing down by the upcoming weekend as a cold front will push through kicking us out of the above average temperature trend for now.

-Bryan

Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny skies. High 90

Tonight: Few scattered clouds. Low 69

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. High 92 (67)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 89 (69)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High 90 (70)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & sticky. High 95 (73)

Friday: Partly cloudy, pop-up storms. High 92 (70)

Saturday: Clouds increasing with rain chances. High 82 (57)