QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, breezy, high 50

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 33

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 58

Saturday: More clouds, isolated shower, high 61

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 63

Monday: Showers later, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off on a chilly note, once again, but we will be warmer by this afternoon. Expect highs close to 50, which puts us close to 5 degrees warmer than we were yesterday. We will be a bit breezy today, which means we’ll be dealing with a bit of a wind chill. Good news is, we’ll be looking at mainly sunny skies, and the warming trend continues the next few days.

For Friday, expect a few more clouds out, but a good mix of sunshine as well. Highs warm into the upper 50s, putting us back close to average for this point in the year. The breeze will stick around during the afternoon.

We’re back into the lower 60s by Saturday, under partly cloudy skies. The weekend does look mainly dry, with the exception of an isolated shower chance, mainly to the north on Saturday.

On Sunday, we’re looking at mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies, with highs in the low to middle 60s.

We kick off the next workweek on a mild note, with temperatures in the middle 60s and breezy conditions. We will be tracking our next cold front, which should bring showers to the area later Monday and into Tuesday.

-McKenna