QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: More clouds, high 64

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 46

Saturday: Sct’d showers, high 69

Sunday: Rain/storms, high 73

Monday: Partly cloudy, rain late, high 73

Tuesday: Rain/storms, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday, everybody!

Temperatures today will be a bit more mild, with daytime highs topping out in the low to mid 60s to the north and mid to upper 60s in our southern counties. Can’t rule out the chance for a light shower this afternoon and evening, but for the most part we will remain mostly dry, with more clouds in the sky today.

Our better chance for rain comes overnight into Saturday, as warmer air continues to filter in. We will see 2 periods of rain on Saturday, the lighter will be earlier in the day, and then heavier rain moves in Saturday night and into Sunday. Daytime highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 60s.

Sunday we will see better chances of rain and storms in our area, with highs in the lower 70s. The day will not be a total washout, but will be the day with the better rain chances for the weekend. That disturbance will pass for Monday, and give us partly cloudy skies and highs back into the lower 70s on Monday. Our next chance of rain and storms will return into Tuesday.

We’ll see rain and storms once again on Tuesday, and depending on the timing, this might be our next chance to see some stronger to severe storms returning as well. Right now, it is far out, but it will be something to watch ahead of our next cold front. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday we will have an isolated shower possible ahead of another system that will arrive on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will remain in the lower 70s, and will drop to near 70 by Thursday, with cooler air to follow for the following, Mother’s Day weekend.

-McKenna