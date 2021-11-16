QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds clearing, high 52

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 43 then increasing to mid 50s by sunrise

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm & windy, rain late, high 67

Thursday: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy with falling temps, high 46 (falling)

Friday: Clearing & cool, high 43

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

A warming trend will kick in today and tomorrow ahead of our next chance for showers.

Today, high pressure will take charge as it moves east it will help to clear clouds and shift wind out of the southeast. Temperatures today will climb to the mid 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will increase as a warm front lifts into the area and cap lows in the 40s around midnight. Then, a southerly breeze will usher in warmer air and bring temperatures to the mid-50s by sunrise.

Tomorrow, temperatures will jump to the upper 60s, about 15 degrees above normal but still shy of the daily record which is 76 set in 1958. We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky as wind gusts out of the southwest pick up to over 30 mph.

A cold front will move through late Wednesday and bring in the next chance for rain showers. Showers will continue into Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will start off in the mid-40s, then slowly fall through the day.

It will be a chilly end to the week. As clouds start to clear out Friday morning, lows will fall to the upper 20s. Then even with the addition of sunshine, temperatures will only climb to the mid-40s.

Cool, dry conditions will continue for the start of the weekend ahead of another chance for rain showers on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz