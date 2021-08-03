Warming trend ahead of the next chance for pop-ups

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine and warm. High 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62

Wednesday: Sunny, slight chance of pop-ups. High 83

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chance of pop-ups thunderstorms. High 85 (63)

Friday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 87 (65)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid, chance of storms. High 88 (67)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It looks like I have returned in time for a relatively calm weather week.

Today will be for the most part sunny and a couple degrees warmer than Monday. We will have to keep an eye on a mid-level, upper-level trough combo which will develop well southeast of Columbus. The resulting pool of deeper moisture there will be a low chance of pop-up showers in eastern Ohio.

By tomorrow enhanced moisture east of 71 along with the heat of the days will bring better chances of showers and thunderstorms. By Thursday the chances of storms will inch back even into the Columbus area.

By Friday conditions will favor dry weather again, but it will be hotter and more humid through the weekend with chances of a few storms.

Have A Great Tuesday!!

-Bob