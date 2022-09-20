QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, warmer, high 83

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 64

Wednesday: Sunshine early, hot, few pm storms, high 89

Thursday: Clearing skies, much cooler, high 70

Friday: Sunny & cool, high 67

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Tuesday!

A warming trend will kick in today and tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front that will bring in the next round of thunderstorms and a much more fall-like temperature trend.

Today, high pressure has aided in clearing out clouds and giving us plenty of sunshine. As a warm front lifts through the area this evening, a light southeast breeze will kick in. Temperatures today will warm to the low to mid 80s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. A southeasterly breeze will keep warmer air moving into the area, and keep temperatures only falling to the mid 60s.

Wednesday, we will be ahead of a cold front, which will aid in kicking in more of a southwesterly breeze. As a result, we’ll see a fast climb in temperature to the upper 80s alongside a rise in humidity. This warm and muggy air will prime our atmosphere for thunderstorms along and ahead of the front. Storms will move in from the northwest during the evening drive. Some of these could be strong to severe, with wind as the primary threat. So, you’ll want to make sure that you are staying weather aware Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Behind the front, dry and much cooler air will start to move in.

Have a great day!

-Liz